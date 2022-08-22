Pakistan defeated Netherlands in the three-match ODI series, as they claimed a clean sweep. The third and final ODI match, which was played on Sunday, turned out to be a nail-biting thriller as Pakistan defended 14 runs off the last over and claimed a nine-run win over Netherlands. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his delight after the win and also credited the Dutch bowlers for their performance but he ended up, referring them as 'Scotland Bowlers', which left everyone amused.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said, "We tried our bench strength. Early on the ball wasn't coming on well. We were short in the first innings. But credit to the Scotland (Netherlands) bowlers who bowled very well."

Coming to the match, Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah starred as Pakistan edged the Netherlands by just nine runs in the third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Netherlands were all out for 197 in the last over in which they had needed 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan. Tight bowling had bundled out Pakistan for 206. Babar had top-scored for Pakistan with a knock of 91 off 125 balls.

In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) top scored for the Dutch but teenage fast bowler Shah, with 5-33, proved key as Pakistan swept the series 3-0.