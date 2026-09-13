Pakistan suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash at the hands of England after losing the third and final game by eight wickets. Chasing a 130-run target in the final innings of the third game at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the Three Lions faced some early jitters as Mohammad Abbas breathed fire with the ball. He struck twice in the very first over to send England openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay back to the hut. Later in the innings, Abbas could have got the wicket of Joe Root as well, but a fielding blunder from Pakistan saw the opportunity go begging.

Abbas bowled a good-length delivery outside off and Root came up with a front-foot defence. The batter failed to play it well and ended up getting an outside edge. To his good fortune, the ball went between the first and second slip fielders, where Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub were placed. Both of them didn't attempt the regulation catch, expecting each other to go for it.

Pacer Abbas could not control his emotions over the fielding blunder and the video of his reaction has gone viral on social media.

Watch it here:

After sensational six-hitting by No. 9 batter Razaullah Khan had helped force a fourth day, Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas gave England another scare on Saturday in the third cricket Test by reducing the hosts to 2/2 in the first over. But captain Joe Root (62 not out) and Jordan Cox (59 not out) came to the hosts' rescue as England successfully chased down a target of 130 runs.

England finished at 130 for 2 in 24.2 overs in a single session to win by eight wickets with a day to spare and sweep the series 3-0.

The third-day whipping was followed by a fourth-day horror start for England, who immediately lost Ben Duckett, caught behind off medium-pacer Abbas, and Emilio Gay on the last ball of the same over. Gay was trapped leg-before wicket.

Root and Cox guided England to their first three-Test whitewash since 2024 on the same ground against the West Indies.

Abbas, who overall took 9-130 in the second Test, finished with 2-27 in eight overs.

(With AP Inputs)

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