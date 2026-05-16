Fatima Sana will continue to lead Pakistan which will have five players set to make their maiden appearance in next month's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales. The selectors announced Pakistan's 15-member squad on Saturday, which will also take part in a triangular T20I series in Ireland before the T20 World Cup. The West Indies will be the third team in the tri-series. Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab are the players bound for their first appearance in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will take on India in their tournament opener on June 14 at Birmingham.

The tri-series will be played in Dublin from May 28 to June 4, following which Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on June 6 and Scotland on June 9 in the two warm-up matches before the 12-team T20 World Cup.

Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Support staff members: Ayesha Ashhar (manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager for tri-series only), Raza Kitchlew (media manager for World Cup), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach), Alveena Awan (team doctor), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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