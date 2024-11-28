The 2025 Champions Trophy is likely to be moved out of Pakistan completely following the latest political unrest in the country which resulted in the Sri Lanka A cutting short their white-ball series, sources told IANS. The development comes a day before a virtual meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, which will decide the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy. With some more participating countries expressing security concerns, the threat of the event being moved out of Pakistan looms, and under pressure, the PCB is likely to agree to host it in a hybrid model. "Some other cricket boards have also expressed concern. PCB may agree to a hybrid model," sources told IANS.

Pakistan's claims of successfully organising international cricket in the country suffered a big jolt on Tuesday as the Sri Lanka A team decided not to play the remaining two 50-over matches against Pakistan A due to socio-political unrest in the country's federal capital region.

Pakistan are hoping to host their first ICC event since 1996 but after this incident, the chances look bleak. The Pakistan capital is currently under security lockdown as a large number of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan have laid siege to the capital, with many of them entering the city.

After India refused to travel across the border to play the Champion Trophy, this incident made hosting the mega event in the country further unfeasible and the possibility of ICC snatching the hosting rights from them now looks stronger.

International teams refused to travel to Pakistan for more than a decade following the attack on the Sri Lanka men's cricket team in 2013 and it was only recently that England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka sent their teams for short tours.

The cancellation of the Sri Lanka A tour will make the Champions Trophy wary of travelling to Pakistan because of safety concerns.