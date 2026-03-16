Pakistan cricket experts have now gone into a meltdown after the side's latest defeat to Bangladesh in a three-ODI series. Pakistan, who recently made a Super 8 exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, lost by 11 runs in the decider. While Pakistan are currently ranked 4th, Bangladesh are ranked 10th in the ICC charts. But going by their game, Pakistan's higher rank was not visible. The fact that Pakistan trotted out many new faces against Bangladesh added to their poor show.

Former Pakistan player and selector Kamran Akmal was sarcastic after the loss.

"Why are you so hyper? You watch this cricket like it's a comedy serial. I am seeing it like this. I am enjoying it like this. We are now used to this. This is now a comedy serial. This team management, even if they play 30 boys in three matches, the result will be the same," Kamran Akmal said on a talk show.

"They don't care about the result. They just want to do experiments. They don't realise Pakistan cricket is losing. Today they lost to the 10th-ranked side. What will you reply? The fans are losing interest now."

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 290/5 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was anchored by a brilliant century from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, whose elegant strokeplay set the tone for the innings.

Litton Das provided a steady 41, while Towhid Hridoy contributed a vital 48, ensuring Bangladesh maintained momentum through the middle overs. The partnership efforts and timely acceleration in the final overs helped Bangladesh set a challenging target for Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan showed resilience, with Salman Agha producing a fighting century to keep his team in contention. Saad Masood (38) and Shaheen Afridi (37) also added crucial runs, but the chase fell short as Bangladesh bowlers struck at critical junctures.