Former India cricketer Madan Lal believes Pakistan should accept and play in the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The future of the Champions Trophy has been left in doubt after India held its stance of not sending the men's team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event, citing "security concerns." On the other hand, Pakistan has stayed adamant about hosting the entire tournament without the prospect of a hybrid model. After weeks of stalemate, recent reports have suggested a potential breakthrough has been made over the future of the Champions Trophy.

According to recent reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

The official announcement is yet to be made, but Madan Lal feels that Pakistan should accept the proposition as they will benefit from it.

"BCCI has cleared its stance. Now, Pakistan has to decide whether it should be played in a hybrid model or not. I feel that they should play because cricket should continue. Pakistan will benefit from it because there are a lot of things involved. Pakistan has to take the decision," Madan Lal told ANI.

This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. Although sources confirmed the agreement to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB, the official host of the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not publicly commented, only that discussions are ongoing.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between new ICC Chair Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

These discussions took place alongside a courtesy board meeting arranged by Shah during his visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role. A formal Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy was scheduled for Saturday, but the meeting was postponed.