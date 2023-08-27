Ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2023 and the crucial ICC ODI World Cup, which is to be held in India, the Pakistan cricket team climbed to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for teams. Babar Azam's men did so by defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the 3-match series. In the process, Pakistan went on to usurp Australia in the standings. Prior to the Afghanistan series, Australia occupied the No. 1 spot with Pakistan placed second at 115.8 rating points. However, the series win over Afghanistan saw the Babar Azam-led team leapfrog Australia at the top with 118.48 rating points. The Indian cricket team, who had recently defeated West Indies 2-1 in an ODI series, occupy third spot in the rankings.

The Baggy Greens dropped to the second spot with the same ranking points.

Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, voiced his delight over Pakistan taking the top spot in the ODI rankings.

"This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and unity exhibited by our talented players and their unwavering focus on excellence. It is a proud moment for all of us as the Pakistan cricket team reclaim the top spot in the ODI rankings," Ashraf said.

"I also want to congratulate and laud the efforts of the entire squad, coaching staff, and support personnel for their collective commitment to raising the flag of Pakistan high in the world of cricket," Ashraf added.

Though Pakistan had already taken an unassailable lead in the series against Afghanistan, winning the first two matches in contrasting styles, the third match assumed significance for the Babar Azam-led team as they were within a sniffing distance of Australia in the ODI rankings.

They won the first ODI by 142 runs at the back of a brilliant bowling display.

The second game turned out to be a nail-biter, with the Men in Green squeezing out a win in the last over, with the last pair standing.

The third ODI saw Afghanistan going down by 59 runs. Despite stumbling in the middle overs with the bat, Pakistan finished strongly on a slow pitch, posting a challenging 268.

