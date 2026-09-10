Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Pakistan's 21-year-old fast bowler Razaullah for bringing pace and a point of difference to the attack during Day 1 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston, after the debutant claimed two wickets on a difficult opening day for the visitors. “Pakistan have been calling out for something different from their bowlers for a long while,” Hussain told Sky Sports. Razaullah, one of seven additions to Pakistan's squad after their heavy defeat at Lord's, made an immediate impression despite having only eight first-class appearances before being handed his Test debut.

Hussain was particularly impressed by the young pacer's ability to generate speed and bounce, qualities that offered Pakistan a different dimension with the ball after their first-innings total of 133.

“It is nice to watch that spell from Razaullah that had something, that had a point of difference, had some pace,” Hussain said.

The right-armer's most notable breakthrough came when he dismissed Joe Root, England's captain and one of the most accomplished batters of his generation. Razaullah also accounted for opener Emilio Gay as England closed the day on 156/4, giving Pakistan a rare positive from an otherwise difficult opening day.

“It hurried one of the greatest batters there has ever been in Joe Root, and got him out.”

Razaullah's spell came after England's pace attack had dismantled Pakistan for a modest first-innings score. Josh Tongue led the hosts' bowling effort with four wickets, while England's other quicks also made early inroads.

With the hosts holding the advantage at stumps, Tongue said England had put themselves in a strong position to push for a series sweep.

“Really pleased with the day. Coming here this morning, winning the toss, putting Pakistan in to bat, bowling them out for 130-odd - we're in a really strong position,” Tongue said at stumps.

For Pakistan, however, Razaullah's debut offered a glimpse of a potential answer to their search for greater variety in their pace attack. His ability to hurry batters and extract bounce provided the most encouraging feature of an otherwise challenging day in Birmingham.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin