Sri Lankan players currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI series want to return home due to security concerns following a deadly suicide attack in Islamabad but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi claimed that the rubber will continue, albeit with a rejigged schedule. The two teams were to clash in the second ODI of the three-match series in Rawalpindi on Thursday but that game has been postponed to Friday, while the third match has been rescheduled from November 15 to 16 at the same venue. Sri Lanka has sent a 16-strong squad for the series and it reliably learnt that at least eight of them want to head back to Colombo. Sri Lanka Cricket acknowledged the request in a statement but said that it has instructed them and the support staff travelling with the team to continue with the tour as planned.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns.

"Following this development the SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close consultation with the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," the statement said.

Pakistan had won the first ODI by six runs at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan team is also scheduled to play a triangular series, involving the hosts and Zimbabwe, after the three ODIs.

"Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi," Naqvi posted on X.

SLC said replacements will be sent for players who insist on returning home.

"...should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption," the island nation's board insisted.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," it added, triggering speculation that players could face disciplinary action.

Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board also confirmed the apprehensions of the touring players.

"It is not a good situation for Pakistan cricket because the players were given the option of wanting to stay and complete the tour or return home by the Sri Lankan board after the Sri Lankan High Commissioner met the Chairman of the PCB and Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi and other government officials for a security briefing," a source close to the developments said.

Sources in SLC added that the players are concerned because of Rawalpindi's proximity to Islamabad.

A suicide bomber killed at least 12 people outside a judicial complex in Pakistani capital sending shock waves in its twin city, Rawalpindi where the two teams played the first ODI the same day.

Four years back, the New Zealand team had also returned home abruptly from Rawalpindi without playing a white-ball series after getting security threats.

Security beefed up

Security has been beefed up for the Lankans following the terror attacks in Islamabad and Wana with the island nation's High Commissioner also given the assurance that the touring players are being treated as "state guests".

The security issue was taken up at a meeting between the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Admiral (retired) Fred Seneviratne, Naqvi and other Pakistan government officials in Islamabad.

Sources said that Naqvi had also met officials of the Sri Lankan team and assured them of fool-proof security.

"Security has been beefed up with Pakistan Army and the paramilitary rangers now deputed to monitor the visiting players and officials," the source said.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by gunmen when it was on its way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second Test.

Several members of the team, including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas and captain Mahela Jayawardene, were injured while Pakistani security personnel were killed.

Following the deadly attack, all foreign teams refrained from visiting Pakistan for over a decade and the country was compelled to use offshore venues in the UAE and Dubai to host its home matches.

Coincidentally it was Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan in December 2019 which signalled the return of international cricket to the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)