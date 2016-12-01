 
Pakistan Cricket Board Isn't Begging But Will Push For India Series: Shahryar Khan

Updated: 01 December 2016 15:54 IST

Shahryar Khan said Pakistan had lost huge revenue due to India's refusal to play them and that was the reason the matter was also been taken up in the ICC executive board in Cape Town.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Shahryar Khan was recently elected Chairman of the ACC. © AFP

They aren't exactly "begging" India to play against them but Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar Khan says PCB is well within its rights to "push" the BCCI into honouring the Memorandum of Understanding for six bilateral series between the two countries.

"We are not begging them to play us. Please don't get that impression. But they (BCCI) signed a proper Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with us to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and they didn't meet their commitment," Shahryar told the media in Islamabad after attending a meeting of the national standing committee on sports.

"It is our right as a cricket nation to push them to honour the MOU. They immediately owe us at least two home series as the last full bilateral series was played in India in 2007. In the MOU, Pakistan was to host four series between 2015 and 2023," he said.

Shahryar, a former career diplomat, said that both countries have to play bilateral cricket according to the MOU signed in 2014 during the ICC meeting and the PCB depended on these series for huge financial boosts.

He said Pakistan had lost huge revenue due to India's refusal to play them and that was the reason the matter was also been taken up in the ICC executive board in Cape Town.

"We have been consulting our lawyers on this issue of the MOU and we will be taking up this case of bilateral series at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this month," he said.

Shahryar was recently elected Chairman of the ACC and will chair the next meeting in Colombo on December 17.

Though the ACC meet is being held to discuss development issues and future schedule of tournaments, the PCB chief said he will be discuss the MOU with India.

Topics : Cricket India Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
Highlights
  • Last full India-Pakistan bilateral series was played in India in 2007
  • Pakistan was to host four series between 2015 and 2023
  • Shahryar Khan said he will be discussing the MOU with India
