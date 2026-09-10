More than their below-par display, it is sometimes former Pakistan cricketers' statements that seem more inexplicable. Currently, Pakistan cricket is in a state of doldrums. Seven members of the support staff were sacked before the third England vs Pakistan Test, while two coaches were sent home. Mike Hesson, who had been serving as Pakistan's white-ball head coach, was subsequently handed the red-ball reins for the third and final Test in Birmingham.

However, former Pakistan player Rashid Latif has commented that he does not trust Hesson's loyalty.

"Mike Hesson, for me, security concerns are a different thing, but the loyalty factor is very important for a foreign coach. When I talk about Bob Woolmer, I know he was loyal. He had such loyalty. Then, if I talk about Geoff Lawson as a person, as a player, he was professional. He stayed in Lahore. He had loyalty," Latif said during a discussion on YouTube.

"All the others who have come, please help me remember; all of them were foreigners who became Pakistan coaches. They all did their work with heart. I am not putting the blame on anyone, but the coach who has come after doing the IPL. There will always be doubt about him."

He hinted that IPL-linked coaches may be influenced from outside. Hesson served as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. He was then appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations by the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Loyalty factor is very important, and it remains doubtful. I am not saying someone is not loyal; he might be, of course, he might, but it's better if these things are checked. Check the history. The connection would be there," said Latif.

"So the damage that we couldn't do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with the IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that's how agents are made. I am not taking anybody's name," he added.

"So the damage that we couldn't do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with the IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that's how agents are formed," he added

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