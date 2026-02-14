Star India opener Abhishek Sharma's participation in the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan is up in the air, with the left-hander suffering a stomach bug earlier in the week. Abhishek was hospitalised at one point, and missed India's match against Namibia. However, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha made an interesting statement when asked regarding Abhishek's participation in the game. Perhaps surprisingly, Agha stated that he hopes Abhishek recovers well and is able to play, as Pakistan want to go up "against the best".

"I really hope he (Abhishek) will play tomorrow. He is a good player, and we want to play against the best team they have. Really hope he's recovering well and can play," Agha said at the press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

Abhishek was the tormentor-in-chief when it came to the Indian batting against Pakistan during the Asia Cup in 2025. He smashed 31 off just 13 balls in their Asia Cup group game, before delivering a 'Player of the Match' performance in their Super Four meeting, hammering 74 off 39.

Meanwhile, Salman Agha said his team had been "always ready" to face India on Sunday at the T20 World Cup, despite only being given the green light a few days ago.

The biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket has sold out the 35,000-capacity R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with hundreds of millions more expected to watch on television.

The game was only confirmed as going ahead late on Monday night after Pakistan made a U-turn following its boycott drama.

"This is a very big game and the magnitude is huge," Agha said ahead of the team's practice at the stadium on Saturday.

"We were always ready for the game, whatever be the decision."

Pakistan had a scrappy last over three-wicket win in their first match against the Netherlands before beating the United States by 32 runs. India have also won both their matches so far.

"We are in good momentum and I hope that being in Colombo since the start will help us in terms of conditions," said Agha.

But he warned: "We have to play good cricket to win the match."

The hugely-anticipated match could be hit by bad weather, with rain forecast for Sunday evening.

With AFP inputs