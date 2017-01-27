 
Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali Suspended For Slow Over Rate

Updated: 27 January 2017 14:20 IST

Match referee Jeff Crowe deemed that Pakistan were two overs short from their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Azhar Ali's Adelaide offence was the second within a year, triggering the one-match suspension. © AFP

The International Cricket Council on Friday confirmed that Pakistan's cricket team captain has been suspended for a match for a slow over rate during the fifth one-day international against Australia.

Ali was also fined 40 percent of his match fees while other members of the Pakistan team were fined 20 percent of the fees. The one-match suspension means that the Pakistani skipper will miss his team's next ODI to be played in April against the West Indies.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time while the skipper is fined double that amount.

Azhar had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence in an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in late January.

The Adelaide offence was the second within a year, triggering the suspension.

Australia won the ODI series 4-1 against Pakistan.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Azhar Ali suspended for one-match for slow over-rate
  • Pakistan were two overs short from their target
  • Azhar Ali was also fined 40 percent of his match fees
