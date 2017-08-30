 
Pakistan Batsman Sharjeel Khan Banned For 5 Years In Spot Fixing

Updated: 30 August 2017 14:06 IST

"Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case," said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

Sharjeel Khan was found guilty of spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League. © AFP

Pakistan's anti-corruption tribunal Wednesday banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League, the latest scandal to taint the sport in the cricket-crazy country.

Topics : Pakistan Sharjeel Khan Cricket
