Pakistan's left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah on Sunday was ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby. Khushdil is currently not featuring in the ongoing four-day intra-squad match and will not be available for selection for the second four-dayer, which will be played from 24-27 July in Derby, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

"As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week," the PCB said in a release.

Pakistan is slated to face England in three Tests and as many T20Is.

The first Test of the series will be played at Manchester from August 5.

The entire Pakistan side underwent 14-day quarantine period in England, and after that, the side travelled to Derbyshire.