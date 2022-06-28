Pakistan will complete their warm-up for this year's ICC T20 Cricket World Cup with a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in early October. Babar Azam's side will travel to New Zealand at the start of October for a minimum of four T20I matches in Christchurch ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rival India at the MCG on October 23. It will be the first time Babar has played an international T20 match on New Zealand soil since the start of 2018 after the Pakistan captain missed the 2020/21 tour due to a thumb injury.

The tri-series will form an important part of Pakistan's preparation for this year's T20 World Cup and Babar is hoping to quickly adapt to the conditions.

"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," Babar said in a statement.

"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions," he added.