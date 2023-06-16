Pakistan women's team will host South Africa Women at home for the first time ever in a limited-overs series in September, as per ICC. South Africa will play three T20Is followed by three ODIs in Pakistan, with the matches set to take place between 1 to 14 September. The South African team will arrive in Pakistan on 27 August, with all the matches set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

South Africa's tour will start with a three-match T20I series between 1 and 5 September. This will be followed by the ODI series between 8 and 14 September, with the matches being a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan are currently occupying the second spot on the table while South Africa are sixth.

On the series, Pakistan skipper Nida Dar said as quoted by ICC, "The next 12 months will be incredibly busy for the Pakistan women's cricket team and I look forward to the upcoming assignments with excitement and anticipation. These matches will contribute significantly in our endeavours to gain experience and exposure, and narrow gap with the front-runners."

South Africa captain Sune Luus was also excited about touring Pakistan, stating, "I am extremely excited to be back to play a bilateral series in Pakistan. Pakistan is always a very competitive and dangerous side at their own backyard, so I feel it's going to be a good series.

The ODIs being a part of ICC Women's Championship is very important for women's cricket, and we all are looking forward to it."

Schedule for South Africa tour to Pakistan:

27 Aug - South Africa team arrival

1 Sep - First T20I v South Africa

3 Sep - Second T20I v South Africa

5 Sep - Third T20I v South Africa

8 Sep - First ODI v South Africa

11 Sep - Second ODI v South Africa

14 Sep - Third ODI v South Africa.

