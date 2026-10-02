Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Indian skipper Shubman Gill after his record-breaking double century during India's historic 406-run chase against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. During the second ODI, Gill put together a massive 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma to set the tempo for a humongous run chase. After his knock of 208 in 149 balls against New Zealand in 2023, the Indian skipper smashed the fastest ODI double century in history, reaching the milestone in just 117 balls, laced with 24 fours and seven sixes.

Gill remained unbeaten on 223 off 133 balls during the record-breaking chase of 406, hitting 26 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 167. It was the third-highest ODI score by a batter, behind Rohit Sharma (264) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*).

The star batter overtook Ishan Kishan's record of a 126-ball double century against Bangladesh in 2022. Now, Gill, with two double centuries, is the second batter after Rohit Sharma (three) to score multiple ODI double centuries.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan Singh praised Shubman Gill's growth as a player and captain, saying his game has improved with experience. He credited Gill's hard work and his father's contribution to his journey, while lauding his record-breaking double century and congratulating both Gill and his father.

"Shubman Gill is only growing in stature with time. He is the captain now, and I have been seeing him play tremendously well continuously since the Under-19 days. As he has become a more experienced player, his game has got better and better. So it's a very proud moment for me to say that Shubman Gill has come up from where he started, and his father's contribution is huge," he said.

"And the hard work he has put in, the results he is delivering for the team, it's outstanding. Brilliant knock. I mean, no one has ever made 200 that fast. So many congratulations to Shubman, and my congratulations to his father, because I know if anyone will be the happiest about these runs Shubman has made, it won't be Shubman; it will be his father," Harbhajan Singh added.

Gill's feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The opener also surpassed Maxwell's Wankhede miracle to register the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

Gill also became the first cricketer to score a double century while leading the side in both Tests and ODIs, having cracked a classy 269 against England at Edgbaston last year during the iconic Test series.

The Indian skipper also overtook Virender Sehwag's 219 against the West Indies in 2011 to register the highest-ever ODI score by an Indian captain.

Gill reached his second successive hundred of the series and third straight ODI century on home soil in just 62 balls, overtaking Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian captain. Rohit had smashed a 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Delhi.

The fastest ODI century by an Indian in men's ODI cricket, however, remains Virat Kohli's 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013.

Gill also raced to the 150-run mark in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in an ODI.

This year, in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three centuries and five fifties.

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incredibly paced centuries from John Campbell (101 off 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 off 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 off 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took the West Indies to their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7.

Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were taken apart by the West Indies batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Thanks to a 255-run stand between Rohit Sharma (101 off 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes) and Gill's double century, along with cameos from Virat Kohli (29 off 19 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (31* off 37 balls), India pulled off their highest successful ODI chase and the second-highest successful chase overall in men's ODI cricket, winning by eight wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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