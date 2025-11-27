The Women's Premier League is barely four seasons old, but it's already staring at its next big leap: the addition of a new team maybe even two. That's the message coming in from Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal and the spark, according to Jindal, was India's 2025 World Cup win, an achievement he believes has altered the landscape of women's cricket forever. “This World Cup win in 2025 is the 1983 moment for women's cricket,” Jindal said, calling it the watershed the sport had been waiting for. Jindal points to the massive surge in public interest, data that continues to shock even the stakeholders themselves.

“446 million Indians watched the World Cup final more than the men's T20 World Cup final.” Jindal says the buzz around the 2026 mega auction even before the retentions were announced was something he had never seen before. “People kept asking me ‘27th November is the women's auction, who are you getting? Are you retaining Lanning? Why didn't you retain Lanning?'” For three years, he says, nobody asked him these questions now, everyone is.

One of Jindal's clearest wish-list items is structural: an end to the caravan format, where teams move as a group between cities instead of playing home-and-away. “This caravan format is okay, but it's not ideal. I hope we get a bigger, longer window for the WPL going forward.” For now, logistics and a tight international calendar leave BCCI little choice. But the moment a new team is added the league's format will have to change. And that's partly why Jindal believes expansion is no longer a matter of if, but when.

Jindal leaves no ambiguity.

“It is imminent that either one or two new teams will come in at some point. I'm pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team and maybe with that addition, we move home and away.” This short WPL cycle, two seasons squeezed into 14 months is, in his view, no accident. It's setting the league up for its next phase.

For franchises, it also means retentions become more strategic, squad-building more complex, and scouting more competitive. For fans, it means home games, real home games, rivalries, derbies, local heroes.