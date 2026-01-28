Bangladesh's men will not be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup after the ICC confirmed their exclusion following the team's refusal to travel to India for group matches, citing security concerns. At a time when Bangladesh cricket is grappling with uncomfortable questions off the field, the women's team has offered some relief to fans. While the men's side will miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the women have done their job by qualifying. Bangladesh and the Netherlands secured two of the four available spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as the Super Six stage of the Qualifier got underway. The tournament will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Bangladesh sealed qualification with a 39-run win over Thailand, extending their run to a seventh straight appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup. Sent in to bat, they were in early trouble at 12 for two before Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary steadied the innings. The pair put on a match-defining century stand, with Juairiya scoring 56 off 45 balls and Sobhana adding 59 from 42, a knock laced with nine fours.

Thailand were set a target of 166 but never quite kept pace. Natthakan Chantham's 46 offered brief resistance, but Marufa Akter struck early and finished with three for 25 as Thailand closed on 126 for eight.

For Bangladesh, the message was clear. In a week of uncertainty and contrast, it was the women who delivered the simplest outcome of all: qualification and a confirmed World Cup spot.

Meanwhile, as the countdown begins for the Men's T20 World Cup in India, the "Bangla Tigers" will stay home with their government calling the shots. The standoff escalated when the Bangladesh government publicly labeled India an unsafe destination, a position that left the ICC with little room to maneuver as tournament logistics were finalized. With no agreement reached on neutral venues and deadlines looming, the ICC moved ahead with a replacement, effectively ending Bangladesh's participation and triggering a rare and awkward absence from a global event for the men's side.