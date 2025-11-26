India suffered a heavy defeat on Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati, as South Africa completed a dominant win to secure a 2-0 series sweep. India's batting crumbled on Day 5, folding cheaply while chasing a steep target. The hosts were bowled out well before lunch, with no batter managing to cross a meaningful score and the middle order collapsing under sustained pressure. South Africa's spin duo dictated the final day, exposing India's technical and temperament issues in a series where nothing clicked for the home side.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised his team's effort, calling the victory one of the most significant achievements of his career especially considering his return from injury and the team's recent struggles.

“It's massive. For me personally, been out of the game for a couple of months with injury. Not every day you can come to India and walk away with a 2-0 series win. What's special is we had dark days as a group and it's a credit to them. There's a big shift in our mindsets in terms of what we want to do. I think our preparation is something guys go out there looking to contribute. Anyone on their day can do it for their team, that's the belief. As a team we are really in a good space. The way we performed here will grow our confidence even more.

"That's a big thing, everyone wants to know where they stand. Guys want to be the man for their team. Everyone has contributed. We don't see big 100s, but we have got 4-5 guys contributing. I can go on and on about my team but yeah. Simon has the experience of playing here in India in 2015, he complements Keshav quite well. Bit more guile with the ball, it's a struggle to take the ball out of their hands. Simon was the man for us this series.”

With India's batting misfiring across both Tests and South Africa outplaying them in all departments, the series result raises tough questions for the hosts ahead of the ODI leg.