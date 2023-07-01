The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this week. The mega event is set to begin with an England vs New Zealand clash on October 05 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the Indian team will begin its campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Paksitan is scheduled to take place on the 15th of October in Ahmedabad.

While talking about the schedule of the world event, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed a wish of his regarding the start time of the matches. Reports suggest that majority of the games will be starting at 2pm IST. Ashwin wanted the games to begin earlier than that in order to remove the dew factor.

"...one thing that I wished for when it comes to the timing of the tournament didn't materialize. I wanted all the games to start at 11.30 AM or 12 PM to completely negate the dew factor. See, this World Cup will take place in October," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Will there be a chance of dew during this time? Usually, the World Cup won't take place during this period. Even in 2011, it took place just before the summer. It started in Feb and ended in the first week of April and later, we had the IPL that year," he added.

India have won the ODI World Cup titles in 1983 and 2011. The team hasn't won any ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.