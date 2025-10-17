Virat Kohli's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain after he reportedly turned down a commercial contract with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A one-franchise man throughout his career, Kohli lifted his first IPL title earlier this year as RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final. Recent reports have also claimed that RCB might also be on sale ahead of the upcoming season, despite ending their trophy drought last season.

However, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has rubbished rumours that Kohli is considering retirement from the cash-rich league or looking to change his franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

"It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumours. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB," Srikkanth said on the 'Cheeky Cheeka' YouTube channel.

The 1983 World Cup winner also backed Kohli to continue playing in the IPL for three more seasons at least.

"Why should he retire? He played brilliantly even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the 'King of Kings'," he added.

Kohli is set to make his India comeback after seven months, with a three-match ODI series against Australia set to get underway on Sunday.

[Hypothetically] Having retired from both Tests and T20Is since June 2024, Kohli's focus is now solely on ODIs for India.

The 36-year-old will now play under the new captain, Shubman Gill, who has been named ODI captain, replacing Rohit, who has also [hypothetically] retired from T20Is and Test cricket.

With the ODI World Cup still two years away and the recent form of Kohli, 36, as well as Rohit, 38, the uncertainty looms over their future beyond that.

