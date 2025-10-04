Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make their India comebacks later this month, having been named in the ODI squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, starting on October 19. Reports have been rampant that the upcoming tour Down Under could be their final tour in India colours, and that the two might not stick around until the ODI World Cup in 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, addressed the reports, revealing that the two remain non-committal on whether they are targeting the 2027 World Cup.

Agarkar, during a press conference on Saturday, was also asked about Kohli not appearing for the fitness test at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

While most of the Indian players, including Rohit, gave their fitness tests at the CoE, Kohli was the only player to get examined in London.

According to a report, Kohli sought special permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to undergo his fitness test in the United Kingdom.

The former India pacer insisted that the two completed the necessary fitness tests and met the suggested norms required for selection.

"I think they've both done their fitness tests or the fitness norms that have been suggested. Again, I wish Adrian was here or somebody from the team was there. As far as I know or the selectors know, they've gone through the required norms that have been put in place. So, I haven't heard anything other than that. And generally, before selection, we give names out to the COE who tells us about the fitness status of all the players. And everyone who's been picked has been declared fit and available," said Agarkar.

"That's the format they (Virat and Rohit) are at the moment playing, we picked them as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned. I don't think we need to talk about it today. Obviously, with the captaincy change, that's generally the thought," he added.