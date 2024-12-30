First undone by an unfortunate run-out, then denied a century by a controversial third umpire call, Yashasvi Jaiswal had quite a drama-filled outing against Australia in the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jaiswal came close to scoring a century in both the innings but had to return to the dressing room in the 80s on both occasions. His dismissal in the second innings, however, triggered a huge controversy, with the third umpire deciding to overturn the on-field umpire's call despite Snicko not showing a spike. In the press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the team was "unfortunate" about the decision made by the third umpire.

Rohit said that it's unfortunate that the Indian team always lands on the wrong side of such a decision. But, the Hitman also felt that Jaiswal did hit the ball before it landed in the hands of the wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

"Really I don't know what to make of the decision. As the technology didn't show anything. But, with the naked eye, it did seem that it did touch something. I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology. But, in all fairness, he did touch the ball. Technology is not 100%, hence, we don't want to look too much into it. But, more often than not, we fall on the wrong side of such decisions," Rohit said in the press conference.

Jaiswal's dismissal has been triggering different kinds of reactions from the cricket fraternity. India batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the decision should've gone in the batter's favour as there was no overwhelming evidence to overturn the call. As far as the deflection is concerned, Gavaskar feels it was only an 'optical illusion'.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, said that the third umpire was correct in making the call.

"They can make of it what they like. That clearly hit the glove. As far as I'm concerned, there's no argument whatsoever," he said on 7Cricket.

With the match resulting in a 184-run defeat for India, Australia now cannot lose the series, with a 2-1 lead already in their kitty.