With the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction approaching, star batter Rohit Sharma's future at Mumbai Indians (MI) remains a mystery. Rohit was removed as captain by MI last season, with the franchise appointing Hardik Pandya as the new skipper, following his trade from Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the decision to appoint Hardik was received a lot of backlash with fans suggesting that the decision was a disrespectful towards Rohit, who led MI to five IPL titles. While MI finished last in the points table, reports suggested that there is a rift between Hardik and Rohit.

With the IPL auction approaching, there have been rumours that Rohit might enter the auction. Recently, former India batter Mohammed Kaif urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to buy India captain Rohit during IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, RCB legend AB de Villiers feels the move, Rohit to RCB, is unlikely to happen.

"I almost laughed at the Rohit comment. That will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai Indians to RCB. Wow! Imagine the headlines. It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move. He moved from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai, which although wasn't big a surprise. But if Rohit moves from Mumbai to join his rivals in RCB...oh my god! I don't think there is an option there. I don't see a possibility of MI leaving Rohit. I will give that zero or 0.1 per cent chance," De Villiers said during a live Q&A session on YouTube.

De Villiers also backed Faf to lead RCB in the upcoming season, saying that even Kohli would want the veteran South African to continue.

"Age is just a number, guys. I don't see why his turning 40 would be an issue. He has been there for a few seasons, and the players are used to him. I understand there has been pressure on him because he hasn't won the trophy for RCB, but he has been exceptional as a player. I think Virat will back him with all his experience," he added.