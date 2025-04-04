Australia and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Travis Head has a lot of respect for India, as a cricketing nation, and its fans. Despite admitting that he gets a lot of stick for doing well against India more often than not, Head suggested he has a special "love-hate" relationship with the fans in India. Head is currently playing for SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his second straight season with the franchise after enjoying a breakout season last year where he score 567 in 15 matches as SRH reached the final.

Head was the wrecker in chief as Australia beat India in the ICC World Test Championship and World Cup finals in the same year (2023). On being asked to share his views on the relation he shares with the Indian cricket fans, Head expressed a lot of admiration towards the cricketing culture in India.

"I take it as it comes. I respect the fact that India is such a big country with such big following. I've been very fortunate to play well in a couple of games. It's not in my nature so I guess I play it up in a jovial way. Some of the stuff that comes out, I find it funny in terms of Australia vs India or the result or my performance, it doesn't spur me on anymore. I just go and try to enjoy myself, play well," Head told News 18.

He added: "I've been put in a position against India quite a few times in the last 18 months and been able to play well but on the same note, they've played well against us a few times too. So, I definitely feel that relationship with the fans."

So far, SRH have won just one game from a possible three in the IPL. Despite the results not going in their favour, Head's form is one of areas where don't have any concerns.

Head leads the scoring charts for SRH with 136 runs in three matches, averaging just over 45. He will now be seen in action on Thursday as SRH take on KKR.

KKR and SRH have met 28 games in the IPL with Knight Riders dominating the head to head record by a convincing margin. SRH have won 9 whereas KKR have come out victorious on 19 occasions.

Speaking on the KKR-SRH clash, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly said that around 50,000 people are expected to come to the Eden Gardens.