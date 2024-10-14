The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has backed its decision to drop the star quartet, batter Babar Azam, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah from the squad for the remaining two Tests against England. On Sunday, the world of cricket was taken by surprise after Pakistan announced its decision to bring in youngsters in place of the established stars after enduring a historic defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the series opener.

The PCB stated that the decision to axe players from the squad has been made in the best interest of Pakistan's cricket, Geo News reported, citing The News.

A PCB spokesperson backed the board's decision by stating that the players were "spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back afresh".

The decision came after the PCB announced the decision of reconstituting the men's selection committee. Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali and Hassan Cheema were appointed as the new members of the selection committee.

The experienced quartet have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan and uncapped Kamran Ghulam.

Spinners Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood were initially part of the 16-player squad for the opening Test. However, they were released from the squad after Pakistan announced the playing XI for the opening Test.

The PCB spokesperson further elaborated on the decision and stated that it was a challenging task for the selection committee to pick up the squad while carefully considering the current form of the players.

Advertisement

"The PCB believes that each of Haseebullah, Mehran, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Noman, Sajid and Zahid have the ability to rise to the occasion and serve the team in the remaining two Tests," he added while underscoring the PCB's focus on developing the next generation of our Test players too and this series was a good chance to induct young blood.

Pakistan will be led by Shan Masood in the second Test, which will get underway in Multan on Tuesday.

Pakistan squad for two Tests against England: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.