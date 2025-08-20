Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the cricket fraternity not to criticise the players for taking part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, amid the ongoing cross-border tensions with Pakistan. Calls have been made to boycott the event in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several tourists. Recently, two India vs Pakistan matches were called off during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) after the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and others refused to take the field.

However, Gavaskar pointed out that the national team players have no say in these decisions and simply follow directives from the BCCI and the Indian government.

"If the government has taken a call, I don't see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The players are helpless in this. They've been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don't, then the BCCI will act accordingly," he added.

On being asked whether players should pull out of the game against Pakistan, Gavaskar reiterated that the Indian government will take the final call.

"Like I said, it is entirely up to the government of India to tell the BCCI what to do," Gavaskar re-iterated.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

(With ANI Inputs)