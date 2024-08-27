India's Jay Shah was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and will be taking over from Greg Barclay in December this year. Shah, who has been serving as the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advance the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics—a moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport's growth.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated in a statement.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

Shah, who will be turning 36 next month, added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflexion point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Shah's election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game's reach and continue its evolution on the global stage. He is the fifth Indian to hold a prominent post at the International Cricket Council.

N. Srinivasan (2014-15) and Shashank Manohar (2016-2020) have held the post of Chairman of the ICC while Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997 to 2000) and Sharad Pawar (2010-2012) are two Indians who have held the position of President of the International Cricket Council in the past.

