Former India batter Aakash Chopra suggested that the senior men's cricket team should keep testing pacer Gurnoor Brar in all conditions and formats to make him ready for the ODI World Cup next year. The quadrennial event will take place in October-November 2027. Gurnoor, who made his India debut a few months ago, has came forward as one of the most promising bowlers from Punjab. The pacer is 6 feet 5 inches tall. He clocks around 145 kmph quite easily and also generates impressive bounce from the surface.

Although Gurnoor made his first-class debut in 2022, it was the 2024-25 season when he made a name for himself. With 26 wickets in seven matches, he was a standout performer, with his best figures coming against Bihar, where he took 5 wickets for 14 runs.

Gurnoor has played six ODIs for India, picking up 11 wickets. He was also a part of the Test squads against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka but failed to get a game.

A fan asked Chopra if the BCCI should limit Gurnoor to red-ball cricket or fast-track him across formats. Responding to the query on his YouTube channel, the former India batter said, "It's a good thought, but is it the right thought? That question will definitely be there because Test cricket happens very sporadically. A series ended just now in August, and then you will see a Test series in November. After that, you will get to see the next Test series at the end of January.

"It happens so sporadically that you say whether you will play him only in this format. How would it work out if you are going to play him only in this format? It's also on your mind that the ODI World Cup is approaching. We might need pace and bounce in the ODI World Cup in South Africa. Gurnoor Brar is a bowler who has just started.

"If someone has just started, you also want to give him a lot of opportunities, that he should play ODIs and T20Is as well, in different conditions and situations, because you don't know how he would perform and respond. These are little, little tests you want to keep taking consistently, just to know that by the time the World Cup comes, our man is ready."

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