Virat Kohli has set a new benchmark for hard work with his great discipline and years of practice. After arriving on the international stage in 2008, Kohli has improved a lot to become one of the greats of the game. The veteran player has already played international cricket for more than 17 years now, but never shies away from making any required changes in his game. Despite Kohli retiring from Tests and T20I formats, his hunger to do better every game stays as it is. The 37-year-old still trains as hard as any other youngster in the team.

However, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chose Shubman Gill as the most hard-working player because of the following reasons:

"Shubman Gill. I have seen him very closely recently. He works hard a lot, and is also very consistent with his routines. (He) works a lot on his fitness, diet, skills and training. It is unbelievable. I enjoy a lot watching him and playing with him. He is an amazing man as well," Jaiswal said on Aaj Tak.

"He batted superbly and sensibly during the England Test series. We believed in him that he will perform in every situation," he added.

Jaiswal opens the batting for India in Test cricket, but remains out of the T20I squad for more than a year now.

The southpaw scored his first ODI hundred last week, leading India to a nine-wicket win against South Africa in the series-decider in Visakhapatnam.

He got the opportunity as Shubman Gill missed out on the series due to injury.

Jaiswal failed to make it count in the first two games against the Proteas despite getting good starts. He was dismissed for 18 and 22. However, the batter made impressive improvement to curb his attacking instincts and score a sublime century in just his fourth ODI game.

He remained unbeaten on the score of 116 as India chased down a target of 271 runs in 39.5 overs to clinch a 2-1 series win.