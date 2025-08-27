England pacer Mark Wood has picked Rohit Sharma as the most difficult Indian player he has bowled to in his career so far, saying his bat gives the impression of "getting just wider" when in full flow. Wood, who has missed the intensely-fought five-match Test series against India at home due to a knee injury, is targeting a return to action with Durham in the County Championship in September ahead of the Ashes series this winter.

Speaking on The Overlap Cricket podcast, Wood gave his view on who have been the hardest batters he has faced while playing against India.

"Yeah, in different stages of my career, I would say Rohit Sharma. Difficult because against the short ball, you feel like you, for myself, I've got a chance of getting him out, but also if he's on that day, he smokes it.

"So, he was difficult. I always felt like his bat was big, just kept getting wider," Wood said.

Wood, one of the fastest bowlers in recent years with an ability to consistently bowl in excess of 145 kmph, also rates Virat Kohl and Rishabh Pant highly.

"Kohli, obviously. Unbelievable competitor, someone that I felt you have this weakness of fourth, fifth stump, drag him in. We seem to never miss him when I bowl him there. So, that was difficult," he said.

While Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, both remain active in the ODI format.

Speaking about Pant, Wood highlighted the wicketkeeper-batter's fearlessness as his biggest strength.

"I think you've got to hold your nerve. That's basically what I would say. He can be so unpredictable that it plays into his hands. If you're the same all the time, he's got such a good eye, he hits it where he wants. You need to mix it up with a slower ball, a high bouncer, or a fast yorker," Wood said of Pant.

The pacer said he wants to turn out for Durham in red-ball matches to test himself before the team leaves for Australia for the Ashes starting November 21 in Perth.

"I'm hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September - so I'll try and play one or two of those," Wood told Betfair's Stick to Cricket podcast.

"The injury is alright. It was 50/50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again so I had it drained and since then it's just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter." England are yet to name their Ashes squad but Wood is very much a part of their plans for the big tour.

"I've been well looked after and very cautious, that's the way that it's been. I value it as they've got this end game where they want me to get to Australia," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)