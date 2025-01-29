Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Steve Smith, suggesting that his achievement puts him in a rare category, one that invites comparisons with the legendary Don Bradman, after the right-handed batter became only the fourth Australian batsman to surpass 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith crossed the milestone during Australia's first innings against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle on Wednesday. Smith now joins the legendary Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting as the only Australians to have achieved this feat. Moreover, he becomes just the 15th cricketer in the world to reach this landmark, underscoring his dominance in the longest format of the game.

“I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver. He has a quirky technique, but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the bowler's hand quicker than most. He has this amazing ability to study the field and work out what is on and what is not on any given day on a pitch,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

“If you look at his numbers, there are only a small few who have got close to being talked about like Don Bradman. And when you are in a conversation when the Don is involved, you know you are pretty good,” Vaughan added.

Smith's milestone came in his 115th Test match, a journey that began in 2010 when he made his debut against Pakistan at Lord's. Back then, Smith was regarded primarily as a leg-spinner, batting lower down the order. His debut match saw him pick up three wickets but contribute just 13 runs. Over the years, however, he evolved into one of the game's greatest batsmen, displaying unparalleled consistency and adaptability.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist reflected on Smith's transformation from a leg-spinner into one of Test cricket's modern greats.

“I think part of what is so amazing is how it started and how he got into the team at No. 8 or 9, bowling leg spin, when we were still in the hunt for a replacement for Warnie (Shane Warne). There were questions about whether he was going to be that option. That is what I find quite stunning about his career—how it started,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

Since those early days, Smith has amassed 34 Test centuries, placing him seventh on the all-time list of most hundreds in Test cricket. His tally is level with legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Younis Khan, and Mahela Jayawardene.

A significant portion of his success has come against England and India, against whom he has scored a combined 6,000-plus runs in 61 Tests. His ability to thrive against top-quality opposition, particularly in high-pressure situations like the Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, further underscores his greatness. Smith has 12 Test centuries against England and 11 against India, two of which came in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Indian coach and commentator Ravi Shastri also lauded Smith's adaptability and resilience over the years. “I've seen all these hundreds as a coach and as a broadcaster, and he's a special player. He's so passionate about the game. What amazes me is how he's prepared to adapt to different conditions. He got a hundred on a rank turner in India, which was special. And even when he's not at his best, he finds ways to get into positions to score runs,” Shastri said in an interview with Fox Cricket.

Shastri further emphasised how Smith has managed to stay ahead of the game despite opponents studying his technique rigorously over the years.

“When you're around for that length of time, there are teams analysing you, video analysts looking at every part of your technique. And then to still be able to be ahead of the curve—and he will average over 55—at the age of 35, to go past 10,000 runs is special. So I think he's a great player,” he added.

