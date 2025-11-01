2025 has been an excellent year for star batter KL Rahul. It all started with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he scored 539 runs in 13 matches in what was his debut campaign for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The 33-year-old was acquired by the franchise for Rs 14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, following his release by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite enjoying one of his finest seasons with the bat, Rahul's recent comments have sparked rumours of his exit from the franchise.

During an appearance on the 2 Sloggers podcast, Rahul was asked about his history of switching teams in the IPL. For the unversed, he has so far played for five different teams in the cash-rich league.

The hosts had compared his IPL journey to that of former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch, who holds the record for playing for the most teams in the IPL (9).

"I am also not too far," said Rahul, in response to the query.

Rahul's IPL journey has seen him represent four different franchises: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite his stellar performances, an IPL title has remained elusive. His move to the Delhi Capitals signals a mutual pursuit of the coveted trophy, as both player and team aim to end their title drought.

Rahul's versatility as a batter and wicketkeeper has established him as one of the league's most valuable players. Starting his IPL career in the middle order, he soon transitioned to an opening role, consistently topping the run charts. Between 2018 and 2022, Rahul scored over 590 runs each season, underscoring his reliability and prowess at the crease.

In 2018, Rahul stunned fans with a blazing 14-ball fifty against the Delhi Daredevils, setting a record for the fastest half-century in the tournament at the time.

In 2020, he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, amassing an impressive 670 runs.

Rahul's leadership journey began with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2020-21 season, where he took on his first captaincy role, showcasing his strategic acumen.

After joining LSG, he led the team to the playoffs in their debut season and repeated the feat the following year. However, a thigh injury limited him to just nine matches in IPL 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)