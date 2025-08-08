Under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, Team India registered a historic win at The Oval in the fifth and final Test against England. Mohammed Siraj took a nine-wicket haul as India won the match by six runs, drawing the five-match series 2-2. Despite registering a memorable draw in the series, Team India also dealt with several injury blows. The biggest blow came in the form of Rishabh Pant, who fractured his toe, and was ruled out of the fifth Test. Apart from him, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep also faced injury blows.

However, one injury which did not come to light during the series was of batter Karun Nair. The middle-order batter suffered a minor fracture on his finger during the second innings of the fifth Test while facing a rising delivery, according to a report by the Times of India.

Nair is now set to miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy for the Central Zone. The first match of Duleep Trophy 2025 will be played from August 28 between the North Zone and the East Zone.

Nair, who made a comeback into the national team after a hiatus of eight years, had an average outing against England. In four matches, he scored only 205 runs, including one half-century.

Earlier in July, Nair returned to Karnataka after a hiatus of three years for the upcoming domestic season after Vidarbha Cricket Association granted him the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Nair played a major role in Vidarbha's title-winning run in the 2024-25 season, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53 and he also made a hundred in the final against Kerala.

"It's tough to see him go as he was a big part of our team in the last couple of seasons. But it's his decision and we respect that and NOC was given. Hopefully, he will do well in the future seasons," a VCA official told PTI.

The successful stint with Vidarbha also helped Nair make a comeback to the Indian Test squad after eight years.

(With PTI Inputs)