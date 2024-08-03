Former Indian World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni opened up on his relationship with star India batter Virat Kohli, with whom he shared many memorable moments and partnerships over the course of his illustrious career. Dhoni was speaking recently at an event in Hyderabad. Speaking about his relationship with Virat, Dhoni said that whenever they meet, they make sure to have a chat with each other. "We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He (Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun. It is not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for sometime, we will talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship," said Dhoni.

Recently, Virat was part of the ICC T20 World Cup winning team, beating South Africa in the final by seven runs at Barbados, with the 35-year-old scoring a match-winning 76 in what turned out to be his final T20I for India.

Virat is currently participating in ODI series during the tour to Sri Lanka. The three-match series started on Friday.

Dhoni played in the 2024 season of the league after a successful knee surgery. But despite all that, he was sometimes seen struggling and limping on the field. But these occasional struggles did not dampen his spirit to entertain fans. Coming down the order with very few balls left, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, with best score of 37* and a total of 14 fours and 13 sixes in the season.

However, CSK could not qualify for playoffs as they fell just short of qualification due to a loss to

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), finishing fifth with 14 points and a total of seven wins and losses each.

