The Slapgate incident is one of the darkest chapters in Indian Premier League history. The infamous incident involved Harbhajan Singh, a then-Mumbai Indians spinner, slapping S Sreesanth, a then-Kings XI Punjab pacer, at the end of an IPL 2008 match. The duo had some heated altercations during the game, which resulted in a poor outcome. Despite it being one of the most talked-about events from the tournament in the past 17 years, its video was never released until former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke, who is a World Cup-winning captain for Australia, made it public.

During a recent cricket podcast, Lalit Modi talked about the incident with former Australia captain Michael Clarke. The former Indian administrator also gave Clarke access to the unseen video of the incident, which was shared alongside the interview.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has lashed out at the video leak and has held former Australia captain Michael Clarke responsible for it.

"That whole Slapgate thing that happened in the IPL. What the f*** man? How does someone get away with stuff like that?" Uthappa said on the Kim-Appa show.

"Now, imagine we put up a clip of something that an Australian did that was offensive, that was kept under wraps out of respect for that whole situation, to save the respect of that situation, which is an impulsive, bad decision that a human being made... Now that you have gone and interviewed someone, and you have got access to the file, do you think you have the right to publish it, put that into the world, and make those two people go through that whole emotion, that raw emotion, 20 years later?" he added.

A fired-up Uthappa questioned the "sensitivity and empathy" of Clarke. "We all make mistakes, but are we going to keep putting it out there to make people go through the embarrassment of the wrong choices the person has made? For me, it's guys who aren't brown-skinned who get away with it a lot more. Today, we are speaking about Sunny G having an opinion on what other countries speak about Indian cricket. But what about this? Imagine the human implications of this... You can't treat people like crap just because it'll get you more views," he said.