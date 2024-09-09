Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik snubbed both Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul while picking the top choices for cricketers who can succeed Rohit Sharma as the 'all-format captain'. Instead, he opted for the two youngsters - Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant - as his options. Rohit remains the ODI and Test captain but following his retirement from the shortest format of the sport, Suryakumar Yadav piped Hardik Pandya to become the T20I captain. However, BCCI traditionally prefers to have an all-format captain and Karthik gave his reasons behind picking the two stars.

“Two players come straight into my mind who are young, who have the potential, and definitely can lead India in all the formats shortly. One Rishabh Pant, two Shubman Gill. Both of them are captains of IPL teams and have captained India. I do think in time, they have the chance to become the all-format captain for India as well,” said Karthik on the 'HEY CB with DK' show on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his thoughts on the significance of domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and his aspirations for India's red-ball cricket season.

At just 22, Jaiswal has already made a name for himself with impressive performances on both domestic and international stages. When asked about his approach to domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, he emphasized their importance in his development as a cricketer.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," Jaiswal stated on JioCinemas

His enthusiasm and commitment to these tournaments highlight the critical role they play in honing his skills and preparing him for higher challenges.

As India gears up for the upcoming red-ball season, Jaiswal is well aware of the stakes involved, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC) in sight. He stressed the importance of every match and the need to perform consistently to ensure India remains competitive on the global stage.

Advertisement

"Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts. Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have," Jaiswal remarked.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, and many more could feature.

(With PTI inputs)