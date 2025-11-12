Former New Zealand cricket team fast bowler Trent Boult snubbed both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as he named his Dream 6 team. Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were the two Indian players in his list and Boult even went on to call Rohit 'one of his favourite batters ever'. Besides Rohit and Shami, West Indies legend Chris Gayle, Australia star spinner Shane Warne and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi also made the cut. Bout decided to include himself as the sixth member of the team. “Rohit Sharma. He is one of my favourite batsmen ever. Partnered with Chris Gayle. Destructive. Trent Boult would be the third batter. Shane Warne. Mohammed Shami, beautiful seam presentation. Shaheen Shah Afridi," Boult said in a video shared by MI Cape Town on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the player auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is likely to be held in Abu Dhabi, with December 16 emerging as the most likely date for the proceedings to take place, sources told IANS.

Initially, December 14 was earmarked as the preferred date, which was the date franchises gave to the Governing Council (GC). But sources familiar with the matter told IANS on Monday that either December 15 or 16 has emerged as the date for the auction to happen. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won IPL 2025, which was also their maiden title victory in their time in the tournament since its inception in 2008.

The last two IPL auctions were staged overseas in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This time, the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi will host the 10 franchises as they look to plug gaps in their respective squads ahead of the next season.

Discussions had taken place about holding the auction in India, with Mumbai and Bengaluru being initially considered as host cities. But IANS understands Abu Dhabi's convenience for overseas support staff -- particularly with the majority of them being in the broadcast or coaching work during the Ashes -- has reinforced the trend of staging IPL auctions abroad for the time being.

The deadline to finalise retentions for all ten IPL franchises is November 15, and sources said the likelihood of a high-profile trade between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) could happen before the retention deadline or on the aforementioned date.

(With IANS inputs)