Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam picked his World XI in the T20 format and it was a surprise that he didn't include the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, two of India's greatest-ever players in the format. While Bumrah is simply an all-format great bowler, Kohli is equally good with his batting skills. However, it was interesting to see that both of them could not find a place in Babar's team. As he had to pick a maximum of two players from one country, the Pakistan star went ahead with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav while naming players from India in his XI.

Babar picked the squad during a podcast on Zalmi TV. Notably, he is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

Have a look at Babar Azam's World T20 XI -

Rohit Sharma (India), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Jos Buttler (England), David Miller (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Pat Cummins (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Mark Wood (England).

Babar Azam was recently trolled online by England batter Sam Billings with the help of two contrasting records held by the players in PSL.

While Billings registered the fastest fifty in PSL 2025 after racing to the milestone in just 19 balls, Babar recorded the slowest half-century in the edition after reaching there in 47 balls. Billings, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, achieved the feat vs Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Babar registered the unwanted record for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United.

The contrasting records of the two players was posted by a cricket page on Instagram which was re-shared by Billings.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will resume on May 17, while the final will be played on May 25.

Taking to X, Naqvi wrote, "PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!"

Last week, the tournament was suspended indefinitely following the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

