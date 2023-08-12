A report by Hopper HQ went viral on Friday, which claimed that former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli charged a mind-boggling sum of INR 11.45 crore for every single sponsored post he put on Instagram in 2023. The list was topped by football great Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by Argentine great Lionel Messi. According to the report, Ronaldo charged a whopping sum of USD 3.23 million, which approximately INR 26.75 crore. Messi, on the other hand, charged USD 2.56 million per Instagram post, which is roughly INR 21.49 crore per post, according to Hopper HQ.

However, Kohli has now vehemently denied the report. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," he wrote on X.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

According to the report, Virat Kohli is the only Indian to have made it to the top 20 list globally. As per the report, he charged USD 1.38 million per post on Instagram. His earnings translate to INR 11.45 crore for a single post. He has 256 million followers on the platform at present.

Mike Bandar, Hopper HQ's co-founder, was quite surprised to see how the global superstars' earnings have soared over the years on Instagram. He also highlighted how sporting superstars' influence extends beyond the field.

"It's still shocking to me that the annual money made on the platform increases every year," Bandar said. "Yet, what fascinates me more is the consistent players at the top.

"It's apparent that the glitz and glamour of traditional celebrities still holds power over the new 'influencer' status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch, but also the digital sphere as it's clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us 'ordinary' people."