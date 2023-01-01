There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's ODI and Test captaincy as the BCCI brass hasn't found anything unsatisfactory about his leadership in the traditional formats, according to a report. Skipper Rohit, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, attended the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting was conducted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Along with last selection committee's chairman Chetan Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman, president Roger Binny also attended the review meeting.

Since the focus is the World Test Championships (WTC), where India have a good chance of making it to the finals, and the 2023 ODI World Cup, new T20 captain Hardik Pandya wasn't a part of the meeting.

Hardik is in Mumbai for the T20 international series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Tuesday.

"Rohit is leading India in Tests and ODIs and there was no such discussions about his future as leader in these two formats. Look at his captaincy record in Tests and ODIs and it is more than impressive," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Sponsored by Vuukle

It was also decided that a pool of 20 players will be rotated till the 2023 World Cup.

Chetan Sharma could be re-appointed as selection committee's chairman

In what could be a significant move by the board, Sharma, who attended the review meeting on Sunday, could once again retain his chairmanship of the senior national selection panel.

If not chairman, he is likely to be the representative from North Zone. The name of former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is also doing the rounds from South Zone, but his induction in the panel isn't a certainty.

Sharma being included in the planning of roadmap up to the 2023 ODI World Cup in itself is a significant development.

"First things first, if Chetan wouldn't have been told, he wouldn't have applied in first place. That itself is an indication. India have a World Cup to play in 10 months. Chetan and Harvinder's presence will add continuity along with three new members," the source added.

It is understood that SS Das, a former opener, is a big favourite from East Zone because of his 21 Test experience, unless some other compulsions lead to the BCCI choosing a lightweight candidate from east.

From West, Gujarat veteran Mukund Parmar, Salil Ankola, Sameer Dighe are engaged in a three-way race.

The new committee will be named in the coming week.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata's Tribute To Messi; Rally Full Of White And Blue Takes Over City