Former Indian cricket team fast bowler S Sreesanth made an early prediction about the possible squad for T20 World Cup 2024 and it had a major exclusion. While almost all the players from the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad was included in his prediction, the two exclusions were Ravichandran Ashwin and opener Shubman Gill. Instead, Sreesanth included youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal as an explosive opening batter in the team. Sreesanth also said that there is a chance Rohit Sharma may not play the tournament but if he plays, he will captain the side. The other option will be for Hardik Pandya to be captain.

"Will Rohit Sharma be playing or not is a big question. He'll be captain because he has won all those IPLs. Either Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya will be captain depending on the situation, the surroundings," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

Sreesanth also included Rishabh Pant as the third wicket-keeper choice along with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Pant was involved in a car accident which ruled him out for more than a year due to injury and Sourav Ganguly said that he will be taking part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

"Rishabh Pant, if he's fit should be there as the third keeper because he might need some time to come back to the setup. We need a match-winner, not someone who just sticks around. We need a player who is ready to play and win matches. That's as of now. He might be the second or first wicketkeeper depending on form," Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth also said that he wants selectors to look at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL for more young talent.

Sreesanth's India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj.