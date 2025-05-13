As Virat Kohli announces his retirement from the Test format in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have planned a brilliant tribute for one of the country's favourite cricketing heroes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already finalised the resumption plans for the T20 league, with the remainder of the season getting underway on May 17, when RCB will go head-to-head against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Making a plea to all RCB and Kohli fans, a campaign has been launched, urging all fans to wear whites in the stadium for the match, instead of RCB's red and black jersey. The intent is to pay tribute to Virat, who decided to hang his boots from the longest format of the game on Monday.

RCB fans request everyone to wear Test White jersey to give a great tribute to Virat Kohli.



- Amazing initiative by the fans! pic.twitter.com/phcg0ZfGMQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2025

The message reads as below:

"For the next RCB match, could you help spread the word and encourage fans to wear Test whites in the stadium as a tribute to Virat Kohli?

He made so many of us fall in love with Test cricket, and even though I'll never get to see him play in whites live, I just want him to know how deeply loved he was in his favourite format.

This gesture could be a powerful way to show that his legacy goes far beyond stats - it lives in the hearts of fans.

Please think about it and help us make it real. It would mean the world to many of us.

I even made a template. I also think we can raise fund to give away the jerseys outside Chinnaswamy. That's our best chance. Even if not jerseys plain white t-shirts should do."

The message is already being shared on social media by influencers, raising awareness around the campaign.