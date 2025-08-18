There is a lot of talk around Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal on whether the two players will be picked for the upcoming Asia Cup. The continental event is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. While Gill had a terrific run in the recently-concluded England Test series, Jaiswal too had a good outing there. However, as per a report, both the players might fail to make it to the India's Asia Cup squad that is set to be announced on Tuesday.

The management is more likely to stick to the core group of players that have performed brilliantly under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, claimed a Sportstar report. Notably, India have won 13 of the 15 T20I played under Gambhir so far.

India's new Test captain and star batter Gill is in the form of his life. Despite being handed the Test captaincy at the mere age of 25, the player lived up to the expectations and played a crucial role in helping India eke out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the recently-concluded Test series against England. Gill smashed a chart-topping 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four centuries, including his best score of 269. His terrific performance also saw Gill become ICC Men's Player of the Month for July.

This year, Gill has scored 1234 runs in 20 innings (14 matches) at an average of 64.94, with six centuries, the highest by any batter this year and two fifties across all forms of the game. He is the second-highest run-getter this year, with England's Ben Duckett at the top with 1290 runs in 23 matches and 27 innings at an average of 47.77, with three centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 165.

While stating that India are looking for an experienced middle-order batter who could play better on the slow tracks of United Arab Emirates, the report added that Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma could be included in India's T20I squad.

(With ANI Inputs)