No Outside Players In Tamil Nadu Premier League Cricket Tournament, Says Supreme Court

Updated: 11 July 2018 12:20 IST

The TNPL tournament, which begins today, has eight teams and every team has been allowed to have a pool of 20 players each.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had permitted teams to induct two players from outside. © Reuters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said players registered with other cricket associations will not be allowed to take part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) cricket tournament organised by the state cricket association. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, said TNPL matches will be held in accordance with the schedule as they have already approved by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which has been administering the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for TNPL, has submitted that outstation players should be allowed to participate in the prestigious tournament after they produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective cricket associations.
 
Eight teams are participating in the tournament and every team is allowed to induct two players from outside the state to play for it in the TNPL, he said.
 
Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for CoA, opposed the submission saying  it has been disallowed by the CoA after considering the draft constitution of the BCCI.
 
He also said no outside player has been playing this tournament since 2009.
 
The TNPL tournament, which begins on Wednesday, has eight teams and every team has been allowed to have a pool of 20 players each.
 
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had permitted teams to induct two players from outside Tamil Nadu after they procure NOCs from their respective cricket associations. 

Topics : Cricket
No Outside Players In Tamil Nadu Premier League Cricket Tournament, Says Supreme Court
