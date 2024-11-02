The first Test match against Australia in Perth in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will mark the visitors' first match on the trip Down Under as their three-day intra-squad game against India A at the WACA stadium was scrapped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per ESPNCricinfo, in their mission to secure a hat-trick of series wins in Australia, India was set to start the tour with a warm-up game against India A from November 15-17. But it is understood that there is a change of plans and instead the Indian hierarchy has opted for training for these three days, including net sessions and centre-wicket match simulation sessions in WACA.

Australia will also likely train at WACA after India's stint at the ground.

"Going to be some good centre wickets with our boys bowling in Perth, in similar conditions to what you are going to get at Optus Stadium. It is probably going to be enough," Steve Smith recently said about preparing for the Test series with centre wicket practice at the WACA as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

India had decided on a intra-squad warm-up match before the series rather than a practice match with an Australia domestic side. In their last two tours, India played a four-day game against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the 2018-19 series while they played a three-day match against Australia A ahead of 2020-21 series.

Easy win for India A missed https://t.co/cKadFu4xle — Tamil Nadu Weatherman (@praddy06) November 1, 2024

Indian squad for BGT is set to depart for Australia shortly after the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Mumbai, which started on Friday and will conclude on November 5.

India A, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, were supposed to play Indian senior side after their two four-day unofficial Tests against Australia A at Mackay and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India A 15-player squad arrived in Australia in a staggered manner on October 25 and 26, with the first contingent of players experiencing a delay disembarking off their flight due to an unwell passenger.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Last week, Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.