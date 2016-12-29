 
No Competition With Parthiv Patel, Will Grab my Chances: Wriddhiman Saha

Updated: 29 December 2016 22:38 IST

Wriddhiman Saha, India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the longest format of the game, developed a strain in his left thigh during the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam.

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli has always backed Wriddhiman Saha. © BCCI

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday ruled out competition with Parthiv Patel, who replaced him midway through the Test series against England due to an injury.

Saha, who is India's first-choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket, developed a strain in his left thigh during the second Test at Visakhapatnam and was advised rest as a precautionary measure by the team doctor.

The team management persisted with Patel for the final three Tests against Alastair Cook's men as Saha failed to recover from his injury.

The Gujarat stumper impressed with the bat in the three matches he played against England after Saha was ruled out with an injury following the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

"There is no competition with him (Parthiv). I like to cash in on my chances. I am not in any competition with anybody," Saha told reporters in Kolkata.

"Parthiv has played well and the team has won so it's good. Now when the selection will happen the picture will be clear. I don't think about it. Parthiv is also trying to come back into the fold, so whatever selectors will feel right is right," the 32-year-old added.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • Wriddhiman Saha injured himself during the 2nd Test vs England
  • Parthiv Patel replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the last three Tests vs England
  • Parthiv Patel impressed with the bat in the three matches
