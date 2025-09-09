Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he rejected an invitation from Nike, a brand with which he has professional ties, to watch this year's Wimbledon Championships. The 30-year-old revealed that he chose to stay away, highlighting how several Indian cricketers, both present and past, attended the matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. "Nike also offered to take me to Wimbledon... but I decided to stay away. It looked like the whole of India was in London this year," Shreyas told GQ India.

A day after Carlos Alcaraz lost the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final to Jannik Sinner, Shreyas met the Spaniard in Barcelona. Notably, both Alcaraz and Shreyas endorse Nike, and the famous sportswear brand facilitated the brief cricket-tennis crossover between the two.

Shreyas has been in the news ever since he was left out of India's Asia Cup squad. His omission from the 15-man list raised a few eyebrows, as fans and several experts suggested that he should have been part of the team.

Shreyas will be leading India A in a two-match unofficial four-day Tests against Australia A later this month. He was a member of the Indian side that won the last ICC event, the Champions Trophy earlier this year, which he described as the best feeling on the cricket field ever.

"Winning the ICC Champions Trophy for India was the best feeling ever," he said on the iQOO podcast recently.

Iyer said preparations are extremely important for any cricketer as they rule out the possibility of failures in the long run, something which he himself has experienced.

"As we keep saying, you have to trust your preparations. When you prepare yourself in a certain manner, whatever happens on the ground is just a reflection of what you do off the field," he said.

"If your preparation is on point, you cross the ts and dot the is, then everything is just a reflection," he added. "Failure can happen only once or twice, not more than that. If your prep is good and you don't perform in one or two games, in the third game you are definitely going to perform. That I have experienced."

(With PTI Inputs)